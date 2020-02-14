x

News

Yesterday

Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other

Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
Play Video

Posted 8:49 PM 2/13/2020 by Taylor Winkel

HARLINGEN – Two separate investigations continue in Harlingen with the possible link between one case and a missing Corpus Christi woman.

A suspect is charged with murder in one case. In another, human remains were found Tuesday are in the process of being identified.

When the (More)

Former La Joya mayor pleads not guilty to wire fraud charges

McAllen Housing Authority to halt application intake to focus on waiting list

CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's Day

Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood

More Stories from Yesterday
2/11/2020

Port Isabel official, business owner voice concerns over LNG projects’ possible impact

Port Isabel official, business owner voice concerns over LNG projects’ possible impact
Play Video

Posted 8:49 PM 2/12/2020 by Christian von Preysing

PORT ISABEL – The concerns over the health, safety, the potential for pollution, tourism and the shrimping industry in Port Isabel sparked a lawsuit by the city against the Port of (More)

Trustees walk out, shutdown Rio Grande City CISD board meeting

HUD opens center to provide support services in Brownsville

Giving love a bad name: Crooks taking advantage of Valley romantics

Radar
7 Days