New federal policy requiring English language proficiency for truck drivers in effect
An executive order went into effect Wednesday requiring all truck drivers in the U.S. to pass an English language test, or risk being taken out of...
LUPE files lawsuit over repeal of Texas Dream Act
La Unión del Pueblo Entero filed a lawsuit...
McAllen breaks ground on new groundwater project
More cities are exploring the use of groundwater...
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, June 25, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, June 24, 2025: Scattered showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, June 23, 2025: Spotty shower with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
'Gloves & Glory' press conference held for upcoming boxing event in Edinburg
Legendary Mexican boxer Juan Manuel Marquez is bringing a boxing event to the Valley later this year. On Wednesday in Edinburg, a press conference was...
UTRGV signs Director of Athletics Chase Conque to extension through 2031
UTRGV and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque have...
RGV Vipers give back with 'Blocks for Books' campaign
The RGV Vipers held a special event at...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 23, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Junta del distrito escolar de PSJA censura a un administrador por su comportamiento "perturbador"
Un miembro de la junta escolar PSJA no se permite en la propiedad del distrito escolar después de que la junta escolar decidió el miércoles para...
El Estado avanza en el proyecto de desmantelamiento de la calzada Reina Isabel original
El proyecto para readaptar la antigua calzada de...
Una madre y su hija de 2 años permanecen en estado crítico tras un accidente en Los Fresnos
Una mujer de 23 años y su hija...
Take 5
