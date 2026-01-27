Home
Judge orders ICE chief to appear in court to explain why detainees have been denied due process
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The chief federal judge in Minnesota says the Trump administration has failed to comply with orders to hold hearings for detained immigrants and...
Trump's immigration crackdown led to drop in US growth rate last year as population hit 342 million
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump's crackdown...
US sending ICE unit to Winter Olympics for security, prompting concern and confusion in Italy
MILAN (AP) — News that a unit of...
Weather
Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026: Morning freeze, cool afternoon, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Freezing temperatures to continue overnight in the Valley
A second night of freezing temperatures are expected...
Freeze expected overnight in the Valley, no precipitation expected
Temperatures were in the mid to upper 30s...
Sports
UTRGV men's basketball extends winning streak to four with win over Texas A&M-CC
The UTRGV men’s basketball team extended its winning streak to four in a row after defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on the road 64-55 on Monday evening,...
Los Fresnos High School graduate heading to Super Bowl LX with the Patriots
A Los Fresnos High School graduate is heading...
RGV Vipers complete the sweep against the RIP City Remix, improve to 8-0 at home
Edinburg, TX -- The RGV Vipers complete the...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 26, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 23, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Plato the Texas tortoise
