$1.3 million awarded to San Benito, Brownsville for affordable housing

KRGV File Photo

More than $1 million has been awarded to San Benito and Brownsville for affordable housing, Congressman Filemon Vela (D-Brownsville) announced Friday.

The San Benito Housing Authority received $750,000 from Home Federal Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. The funds will help support the Palmville Homes project, which consists of 84 multifamily rental units to assist special needs families.

The Community Development Corporation of Brownsville received $600,000 from Rio Grande Valley Multibank and FHLB Dallas. Those funds will go towards constructing 40 multi-family rental units for the Samano project.

“The issue of affordable housing in South Texas is more important than ever,” Vela said in a news release. “The ongoing COVID-19 crisis continues to impact Americans as they struggle to support their families by paying rent and putting food on the table. This award allows the San Benito Housing Authority and the Community Development Corporation of Brownsville to ensure South Texas families have the affordable housing they need.”