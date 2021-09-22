$1,500 available for COVID-related funeral expenses in Starr County

Starr County residents who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 can apply for help covering funeral expenses.

Up to $1,500 is available through the county's COVID-19 Condolence Program.

To be eligible for the funds, applicants must prove the resident lived in Starr County and died due to COVID-19 by providing a copy of an ID and death certificate.

Applicants must also have entered into a contract with a local funeral home.

If approved, the money will be paid directly to the funeral home.

Applications can be picked up at the Starr County Courthouse Annex located at 100 N. FM 3167 in Rio Grande City.

For questions, call 956-716-4800.