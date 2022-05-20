1 Dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Starr County

GARCENO – A man is dead and a person is in custody following a shooting in Starr County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired at 3:34 a.m. Thursday in Garceno. On their way to the scene, officials were notified of “several vehicles” fleeing the area at a high speed and reports someone had been shot.

Deputies intercepted a grey pickup and followed it to the hospital.

Authorities discovered 34-year-old Arturo Gomez Jr. with gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. He was treated and later pronounced dead.

Everyone inside the pickup was identified and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office. Their identities were not released.

Authorities identified a person of interest by the last name of “Barron” and they were taken into custody. The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Starr County Sheriff’s Office at 956-487-5571.