1 of Several Aggravated Robbery Suspects Arrested

ALAMO – One of several suspects wanted for aggravated robbery is in custody.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded early Thursday morning to a robbery call at a home on San Marcos Drive in Alamo.

Upon arrival, witnesses told authorities several armed individuals allegedly stole the keys to a vehicle. One of the victims was pistol-whipped but only sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators were able to identify three of the suspects and executed search warrants at three different residences in the Alamo and Donna area.

One suspect was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office at 956-383-8114.