$10 million awarded to Starr County for water resources

Nearly $10 million was awarded for water resources in Starr County.

The funds came from a federal drought response program. It'll help Union Water Supply Corporation create a secondary water source.

"We are hoping to have a dependable source of water, that way when the water levels go down in the river, we won't be struggling," Union Water Supply Corporation Board President Marlene Mendoza-De La Torre said.

The funds will be used to make a groundwater well and treatment plant.

The demand from customers is more than what Union Water is allowed to take from the Rio Grande, and they're having to use water from private well owners.

"We are able to ask for the help of other ranchers and other local business owners that have deeper pumps," Mendoza-De La Torre said.

So far, there is no timeline on when the new well and plant will be built.