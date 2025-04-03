Jueves 3 de abril: noche templada y ventosa, cambio de tiempo el fin de semana
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí
More News
News Video
-
Bond set for man accused of threatening people with a handgun in...
-
Brownsville airport running on generators following electrical issue
-
Border Patrol discusses alleged human smuggling attempt that ended in fatal Edcouch...
-
Hidalgo County commissioners extend disaster declaration
-
Gob. Abbott discusses storm relief efforts, school voucher bills
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Veterans guard Brianna Barnes signs with Coastal Bend
-
Progreso shuts out Hidalgo 3-0 in regional final to advance to state...
-
Vipers forward Jermaine Samuels discusses team's mindset heading into playoffs
-
Vipers gear up for postseason as team seeks fifth championship in franchise...
-
Juarez-Lincoln boys soccer "wake up call" after up-and-down regular season lifts team...