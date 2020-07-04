10 more Willacy County residents test positive for coronavirus, bringing total to 217

State health officials in Willacy County announced on Saturday that 10 more people tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing its total to 217 cases.

According to a news release from Willacy County, the new patients were identified as a female in her 60’s, a female in her 40’s, two males in their 20’s, two females in their teens, two males in their 10’s and two boys in their ones.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is conducting case investigations to determine how those infected transmitted the disease. All were ordered to isolation.