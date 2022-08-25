11-year-old student arrested after threatening to commit shooting at Jubilee Academy, police say

An 11-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after police say a teacher reported hearing him threaten to commit a school shooting, Brownsville police said.

The unidentified student at Jubilee Academy was arrested on a charge of false alarm, according to Brownsville police spokesman Investigator Martin Sandoval.

According to Sandoval, the teacher overheard students asking the suspect when he was planning to shoot up the school, and the 11-year-old student answered “tomorrow.”

The student is in custody with the Brownsville Police Department.