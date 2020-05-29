12 more people test positive for coronavirus in Hidalgo County, 560 total cases

Hidalgo County announced on Friday that 12 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 560.

The new cases were identified as three residents from Mission, two from Donna, two from San Juan, and individuals from McAllen, Edinburg, Weslaco, Hidalgo and Mercedes, according to an Hidalgo County news release.

"As we continue an aggressive round of testing with the help of the State, we are seeing more infections," said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez . "This disease has not gone away and we need to continue to be diligent about keeping ourselves safe. Despite the temptation to get out, please think about the possible consequences."

Officials also announced three people were released from isolation on Friday. The total number of people who have reportedly been released is now 346.

20 people are hospitalized with complications from the virus, including three in intensive care units.

13,902 tests have been administered in Hidalgo County. There are 3,796 tests pending results.