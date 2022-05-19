16 apartment units damaged in fire at Brownsville apartment complex
A 74-year-old man was treated for smoke inhalation and 16 units were damaged after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Brownsville Sunday afternoon.
Multiple agencies responded to the fire at the Lakeside Apartments complex in Brownsville just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Authorities say 16 units were damaged in the fire.
A 74-year-old man was treated for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.
More News
News Video
-
Weslaco PD investigating after motorcycle crash leaves 1 man dead
-
Los Fresnos man arrested in deadly 2014 Weslaco shooting
-
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officers will process asylum claims
-
IDEA senior celebrates acceptance into Harvard University
-
Project for U.S. 83 relief route expected to be completed next spring