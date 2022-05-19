16 apartment units damaged in fire at Brownsville apartment complex

A 74-year-old man was treated for smoke inhalation and 16 units were damaged after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Brownsville Sunday afternoon.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire at the Lakeside Apartments complex in Brownsville just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say 16 units were damaged in the fire.

A 74-year-old man was treated for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.