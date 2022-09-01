2 arrested in connection with fruit stand robbery

Two men were arrested after authorities said they robbed a fruit stand worker at gun point Friday in San Benito, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Ezequiel Marquez, 36, and Jesus Garcia, 45, were arrested on aggravated robbery charges in connection with the investigation, according to a news release.

Deputies with the agency responded to the fruit stand located at the intersection of FM 732 and FM 1577 where the victim informed deputies that a man approached her with a handgun and demanded she hand over money and cell phone.

The victim complied and gave him $80, according to a news release.

The release stated that the victim provided deputies with a description of the vehicle and its license plate number, which was traced back to a home where deputies found both men along with a handgun, $59 and a ski mask.

Marquez and Garcia were taken to the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.

The sheriff’s department continues to investigate the case.