2 dead after car crash in Mission

Two people died Sunday after a car crash in Mission.

A 40-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man died in the crash, said Mission police Chief Robert Dominguez. Officers detained a 26-year-old man.

Dominguez said the 26-year-old man, who was driving a red car, ignored a red light near the intersection of Shary Road and 2 Mile Line. The red car struck a white passenger car, killing the occupants.