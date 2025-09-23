2 men arrested for allegedly smuggling more than 50 undocumented migrants from Mission stash house

A Houston man and a Honduras national were arrested for allegedly transporting 55 undocumented migrants from Mission to Zapata, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ganjei.

The news release said 43-year-old Brandon Lajohn Hargrove and 21-year-old Jose Luis Castellanos-Hercules attempted to smuggle the migrants in a hidden compartment on a produce trailer.

Both men made their initial appearances in court and have detention hearings scheduled for September 25, according to the news release.

The news release said the criminal complaint alleges authorities stopped a box truck near San Ygnacio on September 19. Hargrove was the driver, and allegedly claimed he was hauling boxes; he opened the back to show the produce.

Authorities observed Castellanos-Hercules in the trailer and conducted a more thorough search, according to the news release.

The news release said the complaint alleges authorities found a hidden compartment which held the 55 migrants. The migrants came from Guatemala, Mexico, Venezuela, Honduras, El Salvador, China, India, Colombia and Ecuador. Three of the migrants were allegedly younger than 17.

Court documents said the migrants had to crawl through a small door in order to get out from behind the false wall, according to the news release. Multiple heavy pallets were also used to allegedly block access to the door and prevent the migrants from leaving on their own.

The news release said Hargrove allegedly picked up the migrants from a stash house in Mission that law enforcement have previously identified as being used for smuggling activity.

Hargrove and Castellanos-Hercules were arrested and if convicted face a maximum of 10 years in federal prison with a maximum possible fine of $250,000.

Several of the migrants are also facing charges of illegal entry and re-entry.