2 students wounded, suspected gunman dead after California high school shooting, sheriff says

Emergency response officials work the scene of a shooting at Feather River Adventist School in Oroville, California. KCRA via CNN Newsource

Originally Published: 04 DEC 24 18:25 ET

(CNN) — Two students were wounded in a shooting at a high school in northern California on Wednesday afternoon and a male suspect was found dead with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls around 1:09 p.m. from the Feather River Adventist School in Oroville and responded to the scene “immediately with every available law enforcement officer in Butte County,” the department told CNN.

The two students who were shot were taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. The department could not provide an update on their condition and has not identified the shooter, the spokesperson said, noting the investigation is in its early stages.

Students were being taken to the nearby Oroville Church of the Nazarene, where parents can reunite with their children, the agency said.

Butte County is north of Sacramento.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

