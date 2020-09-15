x

20-year-old man accused of killing Weslaco doctor pleads not guilty to murder

By: Monica De Anda

One of three men accused of killing a Weslaco doctor pleaded not guilty to murder and aggravated robbery on Monday. 

Luis Antonio Valenzuela, 20, of Weslaco pleaded not guilty to murder, a first-degree felony, and aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, on Monday morning.

Valenzuela and two other men are accused of killing Dr. John Dominguez, 59, of Weslaco during an attempted robbery.

A follow-up hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.

