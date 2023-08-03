2023 Two-A-Day Tour: Los Fresnos Falcons
LOS FRESNOS, Texas -- Los Fresnos went from sneaking their way into the playoffs, to upsetting District 31-6A champs Edinburg North.
What was a young team last year, has more experience now. This year's Falcons team has the confidence they can contend for a District 32-6A title.
Click on the video above for more.
