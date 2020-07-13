21 more Willacy County residents test positive for coronavirus, total cases now 346

Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra Jr. announced on Monday that 21 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of cases to 346.

The new cases included a girl in her teens, a man in his 20’s, two women and three men in their 30’s, eight women in their 40s, two women in their 50s, two women in their 60’s and two men in their 70’s, according to a news release from Willacy County.

“The Texas Department of State Health Services will conduct case investigations on this, and all positive COVID-19 cases that arise and ensure that proper isolation and 14-day quarantine is strictly adhered to,” according to the release.