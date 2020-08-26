21-year-old man hospitalized after car crash, charges pending

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday identified the driver of a car that crashed in Pharr on Tuesday night.

At about 10 p.m. Tuesday, a state trooper attempted to stop a car near the intersection of McColl Road and the Interstate 2 frontage road, according to information released by the Department of Public Safety.

The driver refused to stop and eventually crashed the car near the intersection of Sugar Road and the Interstate 2 frontage road in Pharr.

The driver, 21-year-old Gerardo Espinoza, is wanted on criminal charges in Harris County, according to the Department of Public Safety. He was hospitalized after the crash.

Two female passengers fled the scene after the crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.