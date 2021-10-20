3 arrested in connection to robbery at Brownsville Stripes

Brownsville police arrested two adults and a juvenile in connection with a robbery at a Stripes last week.

Brownsville police were dispatched to the Stripes at 845 International Blvd. on Oct. 11, where the clerk advised officers that three male subjects had robbed the location with a knife.

One of the suspects – an unidentified 15-year-old boy – was arrested “within minutes” of the clerk providing a description of the suspects to police, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Using surveillance footage from the scene, police identified the remaining suspects Jose Manuel Bernal, 45, and Ricardo Reyes, 24.

Bernal was arrested last week “without incident” and arraigned on charges of aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity, the release stated. His bond was set at $175,000.

Reyes was taken into custody on Tuesday as he tried to cross the Gateway International Bridge back into the United States. He was arraigned Wednesday on the same charges that Bernal faces and had his bond set at $50,000.

The unidentified juvenile was also charged in a separate robbery that occurred at the Stripes on 1134 International Blvd. prior to his arrest, according to the news release.