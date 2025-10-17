3 juveniles facing multiple charges following police chase in Willacy County

Three male juveniles are facing multiple felony charges following a police chase in Willacy County.

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office said the chase occurred on Thursday when deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

The chase ended when the suspects bailed out of the vehicle on CW County Line Road near West Avenue in Sebastian, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies and DPS searched the area before finding and arresting the juveniles, according to the sheriff's office.