30 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Willacy County
Willacy County announced on Wednesday that 30 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. This raises the county's total number of confirmed cases to 644.
The people who tested positive included eight people younger than 20 years old, fourteen women and eight men according to a news release from Willacy County.
"Our officials and staff continue to work very closely with our neighboring counties and state health services department," according to the news release. "The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will conduct case investigations on this, and all positive COVID-19 cases that arise and ensure that proper isolation and 14-day quarantine is strictly adhered to. In addition, DSHS will be sure family members stay isolated and quarantined as well and will be sure the family has supplies needed to be able to stay at home and follow protocol."
Correction: This story incorrectly stated the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19.
