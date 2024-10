31st Annual Shrimp Cook-off & Seafood Festival set for Saturday

Port Isabel will be the site of the 31st Annual Shrimp Cook-off & Seafood Festival.

The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sutherlands in Port Isabel.

Tickets to the event are only $5 to experience live music, vendors and food.

Tickets can be purchased at the entry gate.

