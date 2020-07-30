x

4 Accused in Weslaco Bribery Case to Go to Trial

9 months 2 weeks 5 days ago Friday, October 11 2019 Oct 11, 2019 October 11, 2019 4:16 PM October 11, 2019 in News - Local

WESLACO – The deadline for four men accused in a Weslaco bribery scheme to make the decision to take a plea deal was Friday.

Attorneys for Arturo Cuellar, Daniel Garcia and Richard Quintanilla say their clients are innocent and will go to trial.

John Cuellar took a plea deal in August.

Watch the video for more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days