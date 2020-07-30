4 Accused in Weslaco Bribery Case to Go to Trial

WESLACO – The deadline for four men accused in a Weslaco bribery scheme to make the decision to take a plea deal was Friday.

Attorneys for Arturo Cuellar, Daniel Garcia and Richard Quintanilla say their clients are innocent and will go to trial.

John Cuellar took a plea deal in August.

Watch the video for more information.