4 people hospitalized following Hidalgo car crash

4 hours 14 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, August 19 2025 Aug 19, 2025 August 19, 2025 10:48 AM August 19, 2025 in News - Local
Four people were hospitalized early Tuesday morning following a three-vehicle crash in Hidalgo, city fire chief Robert Rojas confirmed to Channel 5 News.

One of the vehicles rolled over during the crash that happened on Dicker and McColl roads at around 8 a.m. 

The condition of those hospitalized was not available. 

The Hidalgo Police Department is investigating, and the Texas Department of Public Safety is reconstructing the accident, Rojas said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

