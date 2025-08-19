4 people hospitalized following Hidalgo car crash
Four people were hospitalized early Tuesday morning following a three-vehicle crash in Hidalgo, city fire chief Robert Rojas confirmed to Channel 5 News.
One of the vehicles rolled over during the crash that happened on Dicker and McColl roads at around 8 a.m.
The condition of those hospitalized was not available.
The Hidalgo Police Department is investigating, and the Texas Department of Public Safety is reconstructing the accident, Rojas said.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
