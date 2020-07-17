44 more Starr County residents test positive for coronavirus, total cases now 1,362

Starr County on Thursday evening announced that 44 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus — bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,362.

According to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the Starr County health authority, 453 people have recovered, and five people have died.

Anther 29 deaths are considered "pending," which means that doctors suspect the deaths are related to COVID-19 but are waiting on confirmation.