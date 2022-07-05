4th of July grilling safety tips
Residents across the Valley are getting ready to fire up the grill for their Independence Day dinner.
Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider has some tips to make sure you stay safe this 4th of July:
- • Inspect cooking devices before you start.
- • Search propane tanks for rust or damage.
- • Keep propane tanks on a solid surface so there are no chances of the tank flipping over
- • Make sure the grill is a safe distance away from anything that could catch fire, including high grass, trash, wooden fences and, of course, any structure including homes, sheds and buildings.
- • If you’re using a charcoal or wood BBQ pit, never use gasoline to start your grill.
- • Use charcoal fluid and once you’re done with it, get it far away from the fire.
- • If the fire does get out of control, don’t hesitate to call the fire department and only use a fire extinguisher if you know how to use it.