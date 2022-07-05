4th Suspect in Weslaco Meat Market Robbery Arrested
(UPDATE 10/23, 8:45 p.m.) - Mercedes police chief Dagoberto Chavez confirms 4th suspect Jimmy Charles Wells has been arrested.
Mercedes Police Department was assisted by the Edinburg Police Department in the arrest.
-----------
WESLACO – Police in Weslaco have identified a fourth suspect in the meat market aggravated robbery.
Officials released a photo of 27-year-old Jimmy Charles Wells.
The robbery was caught on surveillance earlier this month.
Three other suspects are already in custody.
If you have any information on Wells, call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.
