4th Texas execution delayed in midst of virus outbreak

DAINGERFIELD, Texas (AP) - A fourth scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate has been delayed because of the coronavirus spread around the state. Billy Joe Wardlow's execution, which had been set for April 29, has been rescheduled to July 8. State District Judge Angela Saucier of Titus County in East Texas changed the date in an order made public Monday. Three other executions were delayed by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. Wardlow was condemned for the June 1993 fatal shooting of 82-year-old Carl Cole during a robbery at Cole's East Texas home.

