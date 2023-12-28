5 On Your Side: Mercedes residents speak out over pothole riddled road

Potholes and cracked asphalt can be found on nearly every road across the Rio Grande Valley.

For some people, such as the Mercedes residents who live off of Mile 13 ½ Road, the potholes are a safety hazard.

Residents like Arturo Saenz reached out to 5 On Your Side with their concerns over the potholes. In turn, Channel 5 News contacted the Hidalgo County Precinct One office over the potholes.

A Channel 5 News crew was there as workers with the precinct patched holes on the road Thursday with gravel donated to the county by the Texas Department of Transportation.

Saenz said the patch is a temporary bandage.

“They are not doing us any good, they need to put a pavement road like it was,” Saenz said.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said he agrees that the road needs work. But before work can begin on long-term fixes, Fuentes says he needs to find the funding.

“We will address it as best we can,” Fuentes said. “We will try to find a permanent funding solution and go from there, but that sometimes does require a little bit more patience than we want."

Fuentes encourages Hidalgo County Precinct 1 residents to call his office at 956-968-8733 with any concerns.

