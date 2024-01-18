5 On Your Side: Woman files claim against Weslaco mobile home company for unfinished home

After purchasing it in October 2023 in cash, Maricela Pecina's manufactured home sits empty on her land.

Pecina said bought in from Rio Affordable Homes in Weslaco for $117,000.

“When I bought it, they told me ‘you'll be in there by Thanksgiving,’ so I was very excited to spend the holidays in my new home. However, it didn't happen,” Pecina said.

While the outside of the house looks nearly complete, it’s missing a skirt to prevent animals from going underneath the mobile home.

Among the issues inside the home are unleveled kitchen cabinets that can only be fixed by re-leveling the entire home.

“I started calling, she would tell me, ‘I already ordered the parts, we are just waiting for the parts,’” Pecina said. “I recently called, and she told me to wait until the end of the month.”

Until the problems are fixed, Pecina doesn't want to move in.

Channel 5 News reached out to Rio Affordable Homes General Manager Elida Padilla to find out what is behind the delay on Pecina’s home.

“There were shortages because when that home arrived it was during COVID, so there were shortages in everything during that time,” Padilla said.

Padilla said she feels the home is livable.

Pecina agrees the home is livable, but wants the issues taken care of before her family moves in, adding that she filed a claim against the company with the Better Business Bureau.

Padilla told Channel 5 News the missing part should be arriving this week. When crews go to install it, they'll also re-level her home.

She added, she will defend the company's reputation with the BBB as well.

Watch the video above for the full story.