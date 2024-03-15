5 people in custody following raid at Mission home
Five people are in custody following a Friday morning raid at a home that led to the discovery of cocaine and several weapons, according to the Mission Police Department.
Officers with the Mission Police Department’s SWAT unit conducted a raid at a residence on the 1300 block of 2nd Street Friday at around 8:30 a.m., according to department spokesperson Investigator Art Flores.
Four men and one woman were taken into custody in connection with the raid.
The five in custody have not been identified, but Flores said they’re expected to face charges of possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of firearms and intent to distribute.
The investigation is ongoing.
