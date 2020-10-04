52 Starr Co. Descendants to Fight US Gov’t over Eminent Domain Claim

RIO GRANDE CITY – The first type of fencing or border barrier may show up in Starr County as early as August.

On Tuesday, CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported a contract for three miles of new steel bollard wall barrier was awarded.

Customs and Border Protection officials say the locations will be five miles east of Escobares and near a tract of land part of the Lower Rio Grande Valley Wildlife Refuge.

Property owners in the area are devastated knowing they’ll be losing land that has been passed down from their families for generations.

A family of 52 members, who have owned land for more than 100 years, is being sued by the federal government for the proposed border wall.

The entire family was invited to appear in court to face a federal judge in July.

