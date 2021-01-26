x

600 Gather in Brownsville to Pay Tribute to Fallen Heroes

2 years 8 months 5 hours ago Monday, May 28 2018 May 28, 2018 May 28, 2018 4:13 PM May 28, 2018 in News

BROWNSVILLE – About 600 people gathered in Brownsville to pay tribute to fallen veterans.

The 20th annual memorial began with a silent march through Central Blvd. and ended at the Brownsville Veteran’s Park.

