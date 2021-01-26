600 Gather in Brownsville to Pay Tribute to Fallen Heroes
BROWNSVILLE – About 600 people gathered in Brownsville to pay tribute to fallen veterans.
The 20th annual memorial began with a silent march through Central Blvd. and ended at the Brownsville Veteran’s Park.
Watch the video above for more information.
