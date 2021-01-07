800 people receive COVID-19 vaccine at Hidalgo County's second community vaccination clinic

Hidalgo County's second mass vaccination clinic administered 800 COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday in La Joya.

Healthcare workers, people over 65 and people with underlying medical conditions received the first dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at the Lincoln Building.

McAllen resident Encarnacion Uresti was the second car in line to receive the vaccine.

"I have diabetes, I have arthritis," Uresti said. "That makes it more dangerous if you have COVID, too. And that's why all of us here want to be here. So we can see if we have a chance to get the vaccine."

Uresti said he slept in his car overnight to make sure he wouldn't miss out.

