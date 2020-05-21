9-year-old girl dies following rollover crash in San Benito
A nine-year-old girl died on Monday following a rollover crash in San Benito.
According to a news release sent by the San Benito Police Department, the crash happened Monday at the 1700 block of west Expressway 77.
Officers found a black Ford Expedition had rolled over several times – five people were found at the scene.
The nine-year-old girl, who was ejected from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other people involved were treated for injuries and were transported to a local hospital.
