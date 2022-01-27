A Look Behind PSJA's Multisport Standout Kaylah Hernandez
PHARR, TEXAS - The PSJA Lady Bears suffered a huge blow after losing their point guard Heaven Estrada to a season-ending injury. Forward Kaylah Hernandez is now putting that weight on her shoulders... here's a look at the Lady Bears' multisport athlete beyond the game. Watch the video above.
