A Look Into The Pace Vikings Strong Start
The Brownsville Pace Vikings basketball team finished last season undefeated but this year they were picked third in their pool. They are looking to continue their dominance. Here's a look into what the driving force behind the team's success is this season, watch the video here:
More News
News Video
-
Trial set for suspect in deadly South Padre Island shooting, records show
-
Pharr police releases photo of teen suspect in deadly shooting
-
Salvation Army in Harlingen provides holiday gifts to families in need
-
Pharr police releases photo of teen suspect in deadly shooting
-
Hidalgo County Wednesday COVID report