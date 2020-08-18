A second teenager dies in Cameron County due to coronavirus complications, 168 new cases reported

Cameron County reported on Tuesday 21 additional coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total number of deaths in the county related to the virus to 461.

One of the deaths was a 19-year-old male from Los Fresnos.

According to a news release from the county, 168 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18,338.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 11,579 have recovered.