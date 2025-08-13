Abby's Bakery owners found guilty of harboring undocumented employees

The owners of a Los Fresnos Bakery were convicted Wednesday on charges of harboring undocumented employees within their business.

Owners Leonardo Baez-Lara and Nora Avila-Guel will be sentenced on Nov. 18, 2025. They are permanent, legal residents but could lose their residency status following their convictions. They are currently out on bond pending their sentencing.

Family and friends hugged one another and cried as the judge read the jury's decision.

Baez-Lara and Avila-Guel were arrested in February after a federal raid led to eight employees being detained.

The trial started on Monday. During closing arguments, the government said the owners of Abby's Bakery had an agreement with the undocumented workers to secretly shelter them at their bakery.

RELATED STORY: Government rests their case in trial against Abby’s Bakery owners accused of harboring immigrants

The defense argued that evidence showed no one was being held against their will and there was no forced labor. They also claimed the workers were being paid above minimum wage.

Following their convictions, Baez-Lara and Avila-Guel and their relatives refused to speak to Channel 5 News.

Defense attorney Cesar De Leon said the conviction was not the outcome he and his client — Avila-Guel — were hoping for.

"We believe that these were hardworking people, and they employed hardworking employees and they were just here to make a better living," De Leon said. "I believe these laws were supposed to target international criminal organizations, stash houses, human trafficking."

Attorney Sergio Villarreal said he and his clients are exploring what options they have regarding their immigration status.

Baez-Lara and Avila-Guel face up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible fine of up to $250,000 fine.

Watch the video above for the full story.