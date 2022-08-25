Above average contaminant levels found at former pesticide plant that may be re-zoned for housing

The site of an old pesticide manufacturer in Edinburg is moving through the process to get re-zoned for housing.

The area - located at the northeast corner of Closner Boulevard and Schunior Street – has 16 acres that has been untouched for decades.

RELATED COVERAGE: 'The ground was contaminated': Edinburg neighborhood proposed at old pesticide site

The former home of Tide Products Inc. - no known connection to the household detergent company – is raising contamination concerns as officials discuss plans to rezone the area to turn it into the site of 188 new homes.

Watch the video above for the full story.