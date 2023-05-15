Admitted asylum seekers look toward the future

With the end of Title 42, a McAllen bus driver said his bus routes have been full in the last week.

Ozzy Morales said the routes are nearly full due to migrants coming from different cities that he’s transporting to different cities across the country.

Most of his passengers have been from Venezuela. Among them is Eduardo Rodriguez, 18, who made a year-long journey into the country.

Rodriguez said he tried to get an appointment through the CBP One app once he arrived to Mexico, but found the process difficult.

He and other people using the app couldn’t sign up for asylum, leading him to turn himself in to border officials.

Rodriguez said his asylum case was accepted, and he’s heading to New Orleans to stay with relatives and work.

Watch the video above for the full story.