Adoptions taking place online for Valley foster children

A 2-year-old foster child now has a new forever home in Hidalgo County. His parents were persistent despite the coronavirus crisis.

The Sanchez's home walls were draped with a "best day ever" banner, mirroring the joy of new parents Marcos and Veronica Sanchez. Smiling more than with just their mouths, but with their testimonies, now that 2-year-old Jose is theirs forever.

"A virtual adoption is really, the only difference is that they're not in a courtroom,” explained Andi Harrison, regional director foster care and adoption for the Rio Grande Valley at Buckner International.

Harrison says not all counties are doing virtual adoptions. She says, so far Cameron County has opted out.

Those interested in adopting, fostering, or simply volunteering, can visit Buckner International's website for more information.

