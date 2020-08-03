AEP asking Valley customers to conserve energy

AEP Texas is asking their customers help conserve energy in their households from Aug. 1 through Aug. 14 as they repair a power line destroyed by Hurricane Hanna.

According to AEP Texas, one way of conserving energy would be limiting the use of large appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers.

