AEP asking Valley customers to conserve energy
AEP Texas is asking their customers help conserve energy in their households from Aug. 1 through Aug. 14 as they repair a power line destroyed by Hurricane Hanna.
According to AEP Texas, one way of conserving energy would be limiting the use of large appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers.
For more tips on how to conserve energy click here.
More News
News Video
-
Struck by back-to-back storms, Monte Alto residents worry about flooding
-
Recovery efforts in Port Mansfield continue following hurricane
-
Cleanup crews in Edinburg picking up debris following Hurricane Hanna
-
Penitas couple starts rebuilding process after Hurricane Hanna
-
SpaceX scheduled to launch Starship for flight test