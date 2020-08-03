x

AEP asking Valley customers to conserve energy

4 hours 21 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, August 03 2020 Aug 3, 2020 August 03, 2020 3:05 PM August 03, 2020 in News - Local

AEP Texas is asking their customers help conserve energy in their households from Aug. 1 through Aug. 14 as they repair a power line destroyed by Hurricane Hanna. 

According to AEP Texas, one way of conserving energy would be limiting the use of large appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers. 

For more tips on how to conserve energy click here. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days