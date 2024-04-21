AEP responding to over 12,000 outages across the Valley

AEP is responding to over 12,000 outages through the Rio Grande Valley on Sunday.

They posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there are 6,200 outages in Pharr and 3,000 in McAllen and Edinburg.

Our crews are responding to over 12,000 outages throughout the Valley. These include Pharr (6,200), McAllen (3,000) and Edinburg. Pole fires caused by mist reacting with contamination is playing a role in some outages. Restoration is anticipated this afternoon. — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) April 21, 2024

AEP said the outages are caused by pole fires, which were caused by "mist reacting with contamination". They are currently working on restoring power. It is unclear how long that will take.