AEP responding to over 12,000 outages across the Valley

6 hours 18 minutes 4 seconds ago Sunday, April 21 2024 Apr 21, 2024 April 21, 2024 12:27 PM April 21, 2024 in News - Local

AEP is responding to over 12,000 outages through the Rio Grande Valley on Sunday.

They posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there are 6,200 outages in Pharr and 3,000 in McAllen and Edinburg.

AEP said the outages are caused by pole fires, which were caused by "mist reacting with contamination". They are currently working on restoring power. It is unclear how long that will take.

