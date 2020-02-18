Agency accepting applications from Valley farmers impacted by drought

EDINBURG – A federal agency is now accepting applications from Rio Grande Valley farmers impacted from the recent drought.

The Farm Service Agency says growers who have lost 30% of their production or any physical loss due to the continuing drought from Nov. 5, 2019 are eligible for emergency loans.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported Hidalgo County was named a “contiguous disaster county” last week, meaning producers in the county are eligible for certain emergency aid. Recent maps show dry to severe drought conditions running across the Valley.

The lack of rain is also affecting water levels in certain places, such as Falcon Dam, near Roma.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 5, 2020. Officials suggest people shouldn’t wait too long to apply as they expect a backlog to develop, causing delays in the process.

For more information, visit the FSA office in Edinburg at 2514 South Veterans Boulevard or call 956-381-0916.