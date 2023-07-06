Agua SUD customers in Peñitas continue dealing with water issues

Frustration continues to grow for people in Peñitas who have been under a boil water notice since last month.

For Lourdes Soliz, a customer with the Agua Special Utility District, it’s another day of leaving the house to go buy water.

RELATED STORY: Boil water notice in effect for Agua SUD customers in Peñitas and La Joya

“Three gallons is all I can carry, more is too heavy,” Soliz said.

Soliz said she’s experienced four weeks with low to hardly any water pressure.

“Sometimes it's a trickle, sometimes it's nothing,” Soliz said.

Resident María De La Luz Doris said problems like these have been going on for the last three years, and haven't been fixed by Agua SUD.

RELATED story: Agua SUD customers meet with general manager amid low water pressure issues

Both women voiced their concerns at a meeting held by the community organization La Union del Pueblo Entero.

Agua SUD was not at the meeting.

Under the boil water notice, Agua SUD is telling customers in the Peñitas area to boil water to avoid risking infection. They’re also asking all customers to conserve water to reduce demand.

Water quality is on people's minds.

“I came out with E. coli twice last year, I don't know if it was because of the water or what,” Nohemi Ramirez said. “My stomach has been hurting, I've been cramping a lot."

Residents say they're still waiting for answers.

Channel 5 News reached out to Agua SUD General Manager Roberto Salinas, but he was unavailable for comment due to an emergency, a staff member at Agua SUD said.