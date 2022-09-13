Agustus Leads UTRGV Women To Win

EDINBURG - Graduate student Jordan Agustus posted her first-career double-double to lead The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team past the Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas 66-45 on Tuesday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

Agustus led the Vaqueros (3-3) with a career-high 21 points, a career-high 10 rebounds, a career-high tying three assists and three blocks. Junior Iva Belosevic scored 12 points with three rebounds.

Brynae Thompson led the Javelinas with 13 points. Anastacia Mickens finished with 10 points.

Agustus hit three early baskets to help the Vaqueros jump out to a 13-8 lead. Then, up 13-10 at the start of the second quarter, three more Agustus baskets and a free throw by junior Trelynn Tyler put the Vaqueros up 20-10.

The Javelinas closed to within 23-16 before a layup by graduate student Desirea Buerge, a Belosevic three-pointer and a layup by junior Brownsville Saint Joseph alum Valeria Tapia gave the Vaqueros a 30-16 halftime lead.

The Javelinas were again within 14 midway through the third after a Thompson three made the score 39-25. After a pair of free throws by junior Amara Graham, however, Buerge hit back-to-back layups to put the Vaqueros up 45-25.

The Vaqueros took their largest lead at 60-35 on an Agustus three-point play with 3:57 remaining.

UTRGV is back in action on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. against UTSA at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. It’s the first game of a single-admission doubleheader, as men’s basketball hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi as part of the South Texas Showdown, presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union, at 7.